ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 11,933.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of DTEC opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.