Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 136,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,110,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 97,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. 6,196,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,427. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.