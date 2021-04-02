Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$17.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALS. Laurentian lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$15.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$625.49 million and a P/E ratio of -23.20. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$6.84 and a one year high of C$17.46.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

