Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

