Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $37,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 50,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

FBP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. 2,038,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.