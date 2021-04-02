Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 1,664 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $118,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $328.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.49 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.