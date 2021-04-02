Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 280,312 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,032 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 280,312 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $48,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $538,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,381,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $777,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,165 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $65.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,031,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,295. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

