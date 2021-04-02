Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $29,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $53,739,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

NYSE:MCK traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.57. The stock had a trading volume of 824,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,100. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $121.15 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

