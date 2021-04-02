Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,316,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Amcor has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,687,000 after buying an additional 139,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after buying an additional 510,486 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Amcor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after buying an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $76,730,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

