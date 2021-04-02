Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 813,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Amdocs by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Amdocs by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,834. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.