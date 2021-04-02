Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the February 28th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

AEE stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,027. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50. Ameren has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

