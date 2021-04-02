América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 57.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

