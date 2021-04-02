American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $192,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 772,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 93,990 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

NYSE ACC opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

