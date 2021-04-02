American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

