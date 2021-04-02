American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $120.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

