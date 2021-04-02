American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259,849 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 722,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $34.23 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

