American International Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,362 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

