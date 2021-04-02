American International Group Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 993,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 57,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

