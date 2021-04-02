American International Group Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCL opened at $129.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 12-month low of $83.66 and a 12-month high of $131.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.86.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCL. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

