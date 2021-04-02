American International Group Inc. Sells 71,207 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,207 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Xerox by 30.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 12.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 29.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 403,742 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Xerox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,549,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,396,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE XRX opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

