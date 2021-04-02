American International Group Inc. Sells 746 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,839 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 4.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in R1 RCM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in R1 RCM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in R1 RCM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145 in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.59, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

