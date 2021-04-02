American International Group Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Arcosa worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,868,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $65.81 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACA. CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

