Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.17.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $249.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.13 and its 200-day moving average is $235.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.21 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

