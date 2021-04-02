Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $1,239,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,017,679.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03.

On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $4.10 on Friday, hitting $175.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.42 and its 200-day moving average is $175.36. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.