AMLT (AMLT) Reaches Market Cap of $12.74 Million

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and $697,699.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AMLT Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,978,605 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

