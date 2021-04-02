ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMSSY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of AMSSY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. AMS has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About AMS

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

