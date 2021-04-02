Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,922 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of CEMEX worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CEMEX by 1,906.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 257,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 244,657 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CEMEX by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,434,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CX shares. BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.87.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

