Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 177,213 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 10,461.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,213 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of NCR worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in NCR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

