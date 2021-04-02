Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Dillard’s worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $92.50 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

