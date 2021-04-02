Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $371.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.