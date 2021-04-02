Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $9.48 Million in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 401,821 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

