Analog Devices, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $160.38 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $82.90 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,809 shares of company stock worth $6,414,625. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

