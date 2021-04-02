Analysts Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce $7.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.22 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $7.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $44.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.76 million to $51.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $74.37 million to $161.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEPT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,455. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.43.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

