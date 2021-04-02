Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report $96.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $119.10 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $68.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $457.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $476.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $680.26 million, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $855.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%.

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $87,442.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,578.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $48,149.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,732 shares of company stock worth $3,007,097. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 537,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,380. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $70.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

