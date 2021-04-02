Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post $726.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $718.00 million and the highest is $734.74 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million.

RXT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXT stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,439,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

