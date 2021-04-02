Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce sales of $35.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the highest is $52.40 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.67. 2,397,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.