Analysts Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will announce sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.43 billion and the highest is $5.74 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $23.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $23.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $28.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.42.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 18.6% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 191,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 116.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.86. 6,138,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,168,908. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $150.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $423.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.