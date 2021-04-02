Analysts Offer Predictions for Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $160.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day moving average is $133.83. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.