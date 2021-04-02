Analysts Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT at $61.40

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,711. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $591,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,769,880 shares in the company, valued at $124,652,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $388,587.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,604 shares in the company, valued at $149,443.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,307,213 shares of company stock worth $67,748,989 over the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

