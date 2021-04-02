Analysts Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT at $19.50

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,575,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,878,000. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 829,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 278,522 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after buying an additional 215,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $29.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.