Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Target Price at $25.25

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

ASPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.38 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

