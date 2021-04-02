Analysts Set AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Target Price at $27.80

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $401,438.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Kim sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $87,009.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,571.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,909. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after acquiring an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after acquiring an additional 363,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,182.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $110.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

