Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Price Target at $35.20

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.
A number of research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.