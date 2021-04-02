Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Price Target at $35.20

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.