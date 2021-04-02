Analysts Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Target Price at $17.19

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Funko stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Funko by 7.5% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $4,671,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

