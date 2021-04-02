Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) PT at $115.30

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.16.

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,807 shares of company stock worth $24,894,431 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Seeyond grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 435,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average is $109.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

