Analysts Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT at $137.58

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,362 shares of company stock worth $2,845,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $666,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Synaptics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 27.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Synaptics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

