Analysts Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Target Price at $42.91

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXT. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Textron stock opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $57.23.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,146 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 579,819 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after buying an additional 501,537 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after acquiring an additional 410,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

