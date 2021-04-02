Analysts Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Target Price at $47.00

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TVTX opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,942.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Insiders sold 31,246 shares of company stock valued at $875,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,073,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

