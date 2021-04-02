Analysts Set Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Target Price at $7.89

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Yamana Gold by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 85,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $2,550,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

