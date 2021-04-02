Analyzing Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sun Communities alerts:

86.0% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 11.76% 4.26% 2.16% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 169.02% 9.12% 1.06%

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Sun Communities pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sun Communities and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 2 6 0 2.75 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sun Communities currently has a consensus price target of $156.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.64%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.46%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Risk and Volatility

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Communities and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $1.26 billion 13.01 $177.38 million $4.92 31.06 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $8.57 million 17.76 $22.26 million N/A N/A

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.